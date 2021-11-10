Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX) Shares Down 1.2%

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.30 and last traded at $51.73. 178,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 217,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13.

