IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.
IIN traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. 33,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,054. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70.
Several research analysts have weighed in on IIN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
IntriCon Company Profile
Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.
