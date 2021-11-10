IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

IIN traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. 33,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,054. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IIN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IntriCon stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of IntriCon worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

