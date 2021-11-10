Peanut (NUX) Market Cap Tops $3.31 Million

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peanut has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar. Peanut has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $467,798.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00051258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00228882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00092990 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

