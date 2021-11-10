DEAPcoin (DEP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.25 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 33.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 143.9% higher against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $71.01 million and approximately $14.25 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00051258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00228882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00092990 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,682,268,853 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.