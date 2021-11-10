iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.33 and last traded at $63.49. 6,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 28,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.53.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.