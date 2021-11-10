First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.05 and last traded at $74.97. 26,493 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 18,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.93.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.02.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.