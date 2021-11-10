Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45. 836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Calloway's Nursery alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. Calloway’s Nursery’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.