Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 165.20 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 163.40 ($2.13). Approximately 431,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 958,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.20 ($2.13).

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The company has a market capitalization of £595.75 million and a P/E ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 159.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.84.

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU)

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

