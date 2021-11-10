Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN) Shares Down 3.1%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN) shares traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.26. 14,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 44,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

Green Hygienics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical grade bioactive cannabinoids. The company was founded on June 12, 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

