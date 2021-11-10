OST (OST) Market Cap Hits $4.24 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One OST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. OST has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $56,980.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OST has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OST

OST (OST) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

