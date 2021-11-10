Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded down $4.20 on Tuesday, reaching $89.28. 187,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,064. Allakos has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.71.
In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ALLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.
About Allakos
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
