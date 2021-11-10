Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded down $4.20 on Tuesday, reaching $89.28. 187,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,064. Allakos has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allakos stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Allakos worth $13,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

