Keep4r Market Capitalization Hits $617,257.96 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a market cap of $617,257.96 and approximately $1,666.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for $7.14 or 0.00010712 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00051384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00228751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00092892 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

