Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CLRB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 413,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.52. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 5,740.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 127,384 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.