QuickX Protocol (QCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.22 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $7.22 million and $33,325.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00051384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00228751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00092892 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.