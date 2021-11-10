Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Shares Down 0.9%

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.45. 23,953 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 13,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

KHOLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

