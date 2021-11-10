Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Trading Down 0.9%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.05. 77,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 92,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.82 million and a P/E ratio of -17.21. The company has a current ratio of 25.02, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.77.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,002,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,201,571.04. Insiders purchased 313,500 shares of company stock valued at $221,755 in the last ninety days.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

