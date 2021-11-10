Brokerages Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post $52.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.79 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $47.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $208.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $213.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $219.25 million, with estimates ranging from $209.70 million to $238.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 344,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,986. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

