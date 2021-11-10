AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) to report sales of $52.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.40 million to $52.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year sales of $194.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $195.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $258.00 million, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $258.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The firm had revenue of $45.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVPT shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other AvePoint news, Chairman Xunkai Gong acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,250. 21.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,788,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVPT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,604. AvePoint has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $17.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.07.

AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

