Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,522 ($19.89) and last traded at GBX 1,530.50 ($20.00). 1,326,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,558,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,553.50 ($20.30).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85. The firm has a market cap of £14.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,541.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,563.96.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

