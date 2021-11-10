Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Trading 2.9% Higher

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter. Inrad Optics had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

Inrad Optics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies.

