AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Shares Down 1.3%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.23. Approximately 2,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATGFF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

