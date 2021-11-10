CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $273-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.33 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.410-$1.430 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

CARG stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,456. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.81.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $1,526,465.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 642,602 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,513 in the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

