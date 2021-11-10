AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0250

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $228,504.07 and $67.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00039802 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

