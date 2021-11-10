Strike (STRK) Price Reaches $53.67

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $53.67 or 0.00080479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $161.61 million and $5.22 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00076124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00078410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00101631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,586.70 or 0.99854026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,685.41 or 0.07026283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,011,366 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STRKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.