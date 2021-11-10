Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Tops $154.89 on Major Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for $154.89 or 0.00232268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $2.88 billion and $46,890.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

