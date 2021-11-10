Brokerages Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report $5.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the lowest is $5.11 billion. The Southern posted sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year sales of $22.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.12 billion to $22.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $23.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho lowered their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.35. 5,442,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,923. The Southern has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,997 shares of company stock worth $5,404,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

