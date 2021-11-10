$67.28 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to post $67.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.30 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $57.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $270.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.68 million to $271.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $285.65 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $290.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

HCKT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. 71,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,786. The firm has a market cap of $646.94 million, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.07. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 91,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 64,417 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

