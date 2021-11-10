$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. 5,985,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,914,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,613,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after buying an additional 3,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,064,000 after buying an additional 2,746,409 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

