Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

IMRX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 67,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,647. Immuneering has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $33.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $40,472,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Company Profile

