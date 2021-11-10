ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.10)-$(0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $51-52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.38 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.020 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.05. 1,523,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,667. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. ON24 has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONTF shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.29.

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry Zwarenstein bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $511,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,998 shares of company stock valued at $18,006,720.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the second quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

