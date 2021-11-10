Amon (AMN) Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, Amon has traded up 38.2% against the US dollar. One Amon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $1,908.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00051142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.13 or 0.00228774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00092813 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Amon

Amon is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.