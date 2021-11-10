Rewardiqa (REW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $111.00

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $47,024.88 and approximately $111.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000353 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00072073 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

REW is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

