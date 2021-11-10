$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will report sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $595.72. The stock had a trading volume of 206,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $547.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.63. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $333.06 and a 1-year high of $614.09.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,779 shares of company stock worth $5,152,908. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.