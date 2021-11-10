Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to post $36.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $145.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.15 million to $145.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $185.83 million, with estimates ranging from $179.01 million to $191.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,107. OLO has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65.

In other OLO news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $838,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $55,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,812,814.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

