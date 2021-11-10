Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to post sales of $82.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.20 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $76.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $333.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.60 million to $338.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $356.99 million, with estimates ranging from $347.90 million to $365.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

COLL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. 236,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,471. The stock has a market cap of $702.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

