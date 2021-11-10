Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.54 Million

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to post sales of $82.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.20 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $76.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $333.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.60 million to $338.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $356.99 million, with estimates ranging from $347.90 million to $365.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

COLL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. 236,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,471. The stock has a market cap of $702.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.