II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. II-VI updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.950 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.75 to $0.95 EPS.
NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. II-VI has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $100.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07.
In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,068,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $638,164. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
II-VI Company Profile
II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.
Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.