II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. II-VI updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.950 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.75 to $0.95 EPS.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. II-VI has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $100.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,068,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $638,164. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

