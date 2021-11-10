eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.19 million.eGain also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eGain has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.33.

EGAN stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 90,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,117. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $347.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. Analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in eGain by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

