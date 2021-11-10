Streamr Price Hits $0.15 (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $114.63 million and $19.23 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00050735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.85 or 0.00227125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00092343 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

