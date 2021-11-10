Moeda Loyalty Points Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $14.01 million and $454,982.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00050735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.85 or 0.00227125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00092343 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

MDA is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

