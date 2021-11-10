Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce sales of $102.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.53 million and the highest is $114.90 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $109.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $404.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $387.90 million to $433.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $428.01 million, with estimates ranging from $379.90 million to $455.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 169,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.52. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 3.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

