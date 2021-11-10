Analysts Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $578.45 Million

Brokerages expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to post $578.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $589.90 million and the lowest is $569.40 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $556.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AJRD traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 443,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,067. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

