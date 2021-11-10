Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives €171.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €173.36 ($203.95).

A number of research firms have commented on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €133.30 ($156.82) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HNR1 traded up €1.20 ($1.41) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €165.10 ($194.24). 84,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €156.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €150.14. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.