-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ ALDX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,992. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $537.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.62. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

