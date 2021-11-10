Bird.Money Price Hits $145.37 on Major Exchanges (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 9th. Bird.Money has a total market cap of $12.94 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bird.Money coin can currently be purchased for $145.37 or 0.00218880 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bird.Money has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00050735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.85 or 0.00227125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00092343 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bird.Money Profile

Bird.Money is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,007 coins. The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Bird.Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bird.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bird.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

