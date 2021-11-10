Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.62 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $21.62 million and approximately $70,228.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $58.64 or 0.00088290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00075600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00077663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00100774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,349.24 or 0.99900695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,661.04 or 0.07018035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00020309 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 368,708 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars.

