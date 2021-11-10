Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.22 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.490 EPS.

MODN traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.90. 234,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $463,171.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,191 shares in the company, valued at $15,262,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $932,468. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

