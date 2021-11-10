LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin Buys 25,000 Shares

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LVO stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. 618,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. LiveOne Inc has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $177.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.12.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). LiveOne had a negative net margin of 46.98% and a negative return on equity of 579.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveOne Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About LiveOne

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

