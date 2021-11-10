Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells $659,785.10 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 10,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $659,785.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Jennifer Bealer sold 22,125 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,603.75.

On Monday, October 25th, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $172,005.12.

On Friday, September 24th, Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00.

Shares of PGNY traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.93. 557,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,797. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 147.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Progyny by 187.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Progyny by 126.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,598,000 after acquiring an additional 593,429 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Progyny by 136.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,012,000 after acquiring an additional 440,069 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

