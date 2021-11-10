Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director T J. Chung Sells 3,427 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total value of $1,094,823.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $5.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.17. 70,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.00 and a 52-week high of $324.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.37. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.