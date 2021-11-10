Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) Major Shareholder Vinod Khosla Acquires 750,000 Shares

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) major shareholder Vinod Khosla acquired 750,000 shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of KVSB traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. 9,747,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVSB. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

